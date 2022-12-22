ACDEM urges Allen County residents to recycle live Christmas trees

(WFIE)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says they are inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Department officials say that wreaths, garland, and artificial trees will not be accepted, and all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags must be removed before recycling. They also say this program will accept all live trees for free at the six following Allen County locations:

  • Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne
    • Extended hours: Monday, Dec. 26th: closed
    • Tuesday, Dec. 27th through Friday, Dec. 30th: open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Monday, Jan. 2nd: closed
    • Jan. 3rd - 6th: open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Jan. 7th: regular hours resume, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Rd., Fort Wayne
    Open daily from dawn to dusk.
  • Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Rd.
    Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.
  • Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Rd.
    Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Monday, Jan. 2
  • New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit St., New Haven
    Open daily from dawn to dusk.
  • Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Dr., Monroeville
    Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Officials say that live trees will not be collected with regular garbage pickup. The Christmas tree recycling program will run from Dec. 26 until Jan. 14, 2023. Fore more information, visit ACDEM’s official website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
When it comes to what to prepare for when driving this holiday season, who to show us better than one who teaches kids the ropes.

News

Parkview Regional Medical Center opens final medical tower unit

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced on Dec. 21 they have opened the final unit of its new medical tower.

Community

Salvation Army to hold Last Chance Christmas event

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Salvation Army says they will be holding a special Last Chance Christmas Distribution event Thursday.

Community

Local nonprofit to give away coats, meals at Friday fundraiser

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
A local nonprofit organization has announced they will be hosting a holiday giveaway fundraiser in time for the holidays.

Latest News

Community

Goodies With Grace - Christmas Sugar Cookies

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
|
By Kayla Stewart
Christmas is just five days away, and what better time to stock on ingredients to make a Christmas classic: sugar cookies!

Community

Cedar Canyon hosts live “Elf on a Shelf” for students

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The students of Cedar Canyon Elementary School got a special holiday treat to conclude their fall semester.

Community

Fort Wayne City, Allen County offices to be closed for Christmas, New Year’s Day

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Office officials say they will be closed in recognition of the upcoming holidays.

Community

Tips for those traveling during winter storm

Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
How a potential winter storm may impact your travel

Community

Aspen Meadow students hold holiday food drive, fundraiser

Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Students at Aspen Meadow Elementary School are giving back to the community for the holiday season.

Community

Festival of Gingerbread announces most successful year ever

Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne History Center say the 2022 Festival of Gingerbread event triumphed as their most successful event to date.