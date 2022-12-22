ACDEM urges Allen County residents to recycle live Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says they are inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Department officials say that wreaths, garland, and artificial trees will not be accepted, and all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags must be removed before recycling. They also say this program will accept all live trees for free at the six following Allen County locations:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne Extended hours: Monday, Dec. 26th: closed Tuesday, Dec. 27th through Friday, Dec. 30th: open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2nd: closed Jan. 3rd - 6th: open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 7th: regular hours resume, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Rd., Fort Wayne

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Rd.

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Rd.

Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Monday, Jan. 2

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit St., New Haven

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Dr., Monroeville

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Officials say that live trees will not be collected with regular garbage pickup. The Christmas tree recycling program will run from Dec. 26 until Jan. 14, 2023. Fore more information, visit ACDEM’s official website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.