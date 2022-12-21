Salvation Army to hold Last Chance Christmas event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army says they will be holding a special Last Chance Christmas Distribution event Thursday.

The events comes as the Angel Tree distribution’s last day is Dec. 21, according to officials. They also say there was an increase in last-minute donations.

Event organizers say that if anyone missed sign ups last week, they may attend in person for children’s Christmas gift distribution at the Salvation Army location at 2901 N. Clinton St.

Officials say everyone wanting to attend must bring proof of ID and proof of their children that include any of the following: Social Security card, tax return, birth certificate, Hoosier Healthcare Card, housing lease, Social Security Award, or FSSA paperwork. They also add that you must not receive Christmas assistance from any other agencies.

Organizers also say attendees must provide proof of any public benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid/Medicare, or housing.

The Salvation Army says the event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.