PFW, IU Fort Wayne closing campus early Thursday due to winter weather

(kauz)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Purdue University Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne are giving students a heads up that the campus will be closing early on Thursday because of the incoming winter storm.

READ MORE: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening

They say the campus will be closing at noon on Thursday as a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the 21Country area from Thursday night through early Saturday.

Officials urge students, faculty, staff, and visitors to exercise extreme caution if traveling. They say all on-campus events and activities are also canceled. Essential university personnel should check with their supervisor for additional guidance.

They say as the closure is during winter break, all facilities will now be locked from noon Thursday through 7 a.m. on January 3. For more information from PFW, visit their website.

