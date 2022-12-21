Parkview Regional Medical Center opens final medical tower unit

The Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced on Dec. 21 they opened the final unit of its new medical tower.
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) officials announced on Dec. 21 they have opened the final unit of PRMC’s new medical tower.

The announcement marks the end to PRMC’s hospital expansion project that began with construction of the Medical Tower, also known as the South Tower, back in 2018.

The major expansion project, hospital officials say, added 142 inpatient beds they say will better accommodate a higher demand for inpatient and ambulatory care. The first inpatient beds in the South Tower opened on the sixth floor during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Officials say the South Tower on the PRMC campus is 168,000 square feet and has six floors, five for inpatient care, and the first floor for the emergency area and a 22-bed progressive-level department. They say the South Tower also has a lower level for the maintenance area and co-worker entrance.

