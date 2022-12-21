New Haven woman concerned over proposed jail site ‘60 feet’ from her backyard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The proposed site of the new Allen County Jail in New Haven has become a point of frustration for one woman whose backyard borders the property line.

Alice Luebke says her property line is about 60 feet from the site. She says that she has e-mailed multiple county and city leaders but hasn’t received a response. So, she reached out to our Digging Deeper team voicing her frustration and hoping to get answers.

After learning about the proposed site while watching 21Alive News in November, she began drafting her questions and concerns. She says she sent them off to county and city leaders, include the New Haven Mayor, Allen County Commissioners, some Fort Wayne and New Haven council members and others.

Two weeks later she says she still hasn’t received a response.

Some concerns include the safety of the people who live there as inmates are released along with the decline in property value. She also suggested alternate locations.

After reviewing Luebke’s e-mails, Our Digging Deeper team contacted Mayor Steven McMichael. He was not available for comment but a spokesperson for his office says they are waiting to learn more from the Allen County Commissioners at a public meeting on Jan. 10.

A spokesperson for the Allen County Commissioners sent us a statement that says:

“We did receive multiple emails from Ms. Luebke. Within her emails she itemized out 39 different questions. They were great questions; some of them tough questions. All of them meriting a thoughtful answer.

We are still working through answering her 39 questions and will send her a response before the Christmas holiday closure. We respond in a timely manner to constituents who reach out to our office.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.