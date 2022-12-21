Minor injuries reported in DeKalb County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night.

The crash, officials say, happened near C.R. 19 and C.R. 62 a little before 8 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Police say the crash involved a 20-year-old Garrett man that was driving a 2011 Chevy Equinox on C.R. 19 before going to make a turn onto C.R. 62. The department says he made a sharp turn while speeding, causing his vehicle to flip on its side.

The man had minor injuries, and police say he had run away from the crash. Officials say the vehicle had damage on the driver’s side.

Police believe that the man may have consumed alcohol before the crash happened.

