INDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads amid winter storm

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is urging drivers to adjust their holiday travel plans as the area is expecting several inches of snow starting Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT - Winter storm coming

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the 21Country area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday. The 21Alive weather team is expecting 3-6″ of snow, except for 1-3″ inches primarily south and east of Fort Wayne.

The department sent a media release Wednesday afternoon, saying INDOT will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state. They say trucks will remain out in full force during the storm and after for cleanup.

“Road conditions will be difficult as the storm moves through. INDOT’s goal is to keep highways passable during the storm. Travel should be carefully considered Thursday afternoon through at least Friday morning. Motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions due to high winds,” INDOT says.

They urge drivers to closely monitor forecasts and adjust their holiday travel plans to avoid traveling during the worst parts of the storm, expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. They note that travel impacts may linger through Saturday in the northern part of the state.

Officials say avoiding travel will keep drivers safe at home and give plow trucks room to work safely and complete their routes as quickly as possible.

“If travel is absolutely necessary, slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, allow extra time to reach your destination, and pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger,” INDOT says.

To see real-time travel conditions and view traffic and snow plow cameras online, visit 511in.org and follow 21Alive for the latest weather forecasts. For the latest county travel advisories, visit the IDHS website here.

