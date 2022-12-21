INDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads amid winter storm

(WNDU)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is urging drivers to adjust their holiday travel plans as the area is expecting several inches of snow starting Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT - Winter storm coming

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the 21Country area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday. The 21Alive weather team is expecting 3-6″ of snow, except for 1-3″ inches primarily south and east of Fort Wayne.

The department sent a media release Wednesday afternoon, saying INDOT will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state. They say trucks will remain out in full force during the storm and after for cleanup.

“Road conditions will be difficult as the storm moves through. INDOT’s goal is to keep highways passable during the storm. Travel should be carefully considered Thursday afternoon through at least Friday morning. Motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions due to high winds,” INDOT says.

They urge drivers to closely monitor forecasts and adjust their holiday travel plans to avoid traveling during the worst parts of the storm, expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. They note that travel impacts may linger through Saturday in the northern part of the state.

Officials say avoiding travel will keep drivers safe at home and give plow trucks room to work safely and complete their routes as quickly as possible.

“If travel is absolutely necessary, slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, allow extra time to reach your destination, and pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger,” INDOT says.

To see real-time travel conditions and view traffic and snow plow cameras online, visit 511in.org and follow 21Alive for the latest weather forecasts. For the latest county travel advisories, visit the IDHS website here.

For weather updates sent straight to your phone, be sure to download the 21Alive Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Winter storm coming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
An approaching winter storm will impact the area starting Thursday evening and lasting through the Christmas weekend.

Weather

City of Fort Wayne prepares for incoming winter storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne says it is preparing for a possible winter storm to hit the area Thursday or Friday.

Weather

Coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
The holiday weekend is shaping up to be the coldest Christmas holidays here in Fort Wayne since 1985.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT-Storm travel impacts & timing

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
A strong winter storm will develop tomorrow into Thursday and bring a wide variety of weather to the Midwest.

Latest News

Weather

Winter Storm Warning issued for 21Country starting Thursday evening

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
|
By WPTA Staff
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through early Saturday.

Weather Forecast

Calm, chilly weather to kickoff the week

Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
|
By Caleb Saylor
Calm conditions to start the week turn messy towards Christmas weekend.

Weather Forecast

Cold trend continues, snow later this week

Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden
Wind chills remain in the teens throughout the day.

Weather Forecast

Cold, gloomy end to the weekend

Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
|
By Caleb Saylor
Cold air will get colder over the next 7 days.

Weather Forecast

Weekend wind chills down in the teens

Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden
We’ll remain below freezing all weekend long with wind chills in the teens.

Weather Forecast

Chilly, breezy weekend ahead

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
|
By Caleb Saylor
Afternoon highs in the 20s with feels like in the 10s for the weekend.