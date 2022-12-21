Indiana National Guard, Operations Center activated for winter storm

Indiana National Guard
Indiana National Guard(Indiana National Guard)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(WNDU) - A significant weather storm is headed to Michiana, with cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state.

The system has the potential to be life-threatening and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages.

Hoosiers are encouraged to stay off the roads through the weekend unless absolutely necessary to allow road crews the time and space to safely remove snow and ice from roadways.

The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 7 a.m. Thursday and will operate 24/7 through the event. Governor Holcomb has activated 150 Indiana National Guard service members to serve as “Highway Assistance Teams” that will be positioned across the projected storm area to help drivers if needed.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security would also like to remind residents of a few resources available to them:

For a preparation list of storm essentials click here.

For a list of warming centers throughout Indiana click here.

For the Indiana Travel Advisory map click here.

