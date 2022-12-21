How to keep animals, pets safe during bitter winter weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Amid a Winter Storm Warning and frigid temperatures, pet owners should be taking precaution when it comes to their furry friends.

When temperatures drop below 10 degrees or a wind chill has been issued, City of Fort Wayne ordinance requires animals to be brought into a temperature-controlled structure.

City ordinance also states animals cannot be outside longer than 15 minutes without access to adequate shelter and potable water no matter the temperature.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is offering free straw which can serve as animal bedding. The straw can be used in outdoor cat shelters to help keep community cats safe throughout the winter. Instructions for making a community cat shelter as well as other winter survival tips can be found here.

FWACC offers these additional pet care tips:

· Use straw or cedar chips for bedding. Avoid blankets, towel, and hay because cloth will draw moisture and hay will mold.

· Insulate animal shelters and raise them several inches above the ground with concrete blocks. Otherwise, snow will drift inside the shelter. The elevated area should be framed with boards or sandbags to avoid wind gusts under the shelter.

· Animals require extra food to maintain adequate body heat in cold temperatures. Also, they must have unfrozen water to drink. A heated water bucket is a great investment. Bowls can also be insulated to prevent freezing.

· Thoroughly wipe off your dog’s legs and stomach following walks. Dogs can ingest dangerous chemicals such as salt and antifreeze while licking their paws. Also, check your paws for cuts caused by ice.

· Keep cats inside at all times. If they spend time outside they can experience frostbite, become injured or lost.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.