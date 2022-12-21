HELP YOUR NEIGHBOR: Here’s how you can help someone snow shovel, or get help yourself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You’ve probably heard by now, there’s snow on the way in Fort Wayne this Christmas. So how can you get help with snow shoveling? Or do you want to help your neighbor instead?

Leaders with Neighborlink Fort Wayne have a network of volunteers prepared to help, but they need more people willing to pick up a shovel.

You can also sign up to get that help with your driveway, here’s how.

Go to Neighborlink Fort Wayne’s website, here.

Click “I need help” and you’ll be redirected to a page where you can sign up for help with snow removal.

You can also volunteer by clicking “I can help” instead. You’ll be redirected to a map of Fort Wayne displaying all the help people need in the city. Anything from gutter repair to electric rewiring.

Neighborlink Fort Wayne director Eric Wood says for anyone to help with snow shoveling in the upcoming winter storm, just sign up as a volunteer on their website. Then type “snow removal” in the search bar and you can find all the requests across the city.

“There’s one driveway perfect, another one perfect, then one right in the middle with 7 or 8 inches,” Wood said. “I’d love for us to look to the right and to the left and see what might happen.”

Wood says it’s time to help your neighbor. It sounds pretty easy right? But he says, there’s gaps.

“Last year someone missed a dialysis check in because no one showed up to do their driveway. there are people that are really at risk if we don’t help,” he said. “We just want people to jump in and fill in the gaps. It’s amazing that can be done for people that are in hard spots.”

He says people don’t even have to use their network. More importantly, he’s asking for people to look around, grab a shovel, and get to work.

“There’s something beautiful happening on the streets of Fort Wayne and on the yards of Fort Wayne, and we just want people to taste it,” Wood said. “Behind the scenes, behind a front door, is a lot of beauty waiting to be known. So we’d like to introduce you to the folks of Fort Wayne.”

Wood asks everyone to be patient with them this winter storm, as there will be a lot of need. He says they’re going to need all the help they can get.

For more information about Neighborlink Fort Wayne, click here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.