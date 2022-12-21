FWPD seeking help identifying robbery suspect

FWPD says this man is wanted for the Dec. 18 armed robbery of the Dollar General at 1915 E...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for the public’s help identifying a man they say recently robbed an area Dollar General.

FWPD says the suspect shown in the photos above is wanted for the armed robbery of the Dollar General at 1915 E Tillman Rd. They say the robbery happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8:30 p.m. No additional information on the suspect or robbery was disclosed.

Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect please call the department at 260-427-1201 or at the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 260-436-7867.

