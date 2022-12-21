Fort Wayne Mayor cancels interviews with media outlets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Less than a week after footage of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest was made public, his office has canceled all scheduled interviews with media outlets.

21Alive Anchor Brien McElhatten and reporters from other media groups were scheduled for interviews with Mayor Henry this week.

Wednesday morning -- the day of 21Alive’s scheduled interview -- the mayor’s spokesperson sent a message saying the mayor had to cancel.

A list of Mayor Henry’s accomplishments was offered in place of the interview.

When 21Alive management asked if the interview could be rescheduled, city spokesperson John Perlich responded:

Hi Ian – At this point my guess is no. I don’t have anything else to add other than the interviews for the local media outlets were canceled. Thank you,

It should be noted the mayor’s wife is battling pancreatic cancer but it’s not clear if her health is related to the cancellations.

In the days since the release of the body camera video -- there has been growing criticism of the mayor’s behavior during the arrest.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp sent out a statement expressing his concern with the mayor’s behavior.

After reviewing the video footage, the same footage the public has seen on various media outlets since Friday, it’s clear the behavior that was exhibited by the mayor was inappropriate. Officers in the video segments that I have been able to see say to one another and the supervisor on the scene that they had been threatened. There are a lot of things said on the video clips but not all of it has been made available to council.

He went on to say the council will be requesting to view unredacted versions of the video.

However, Democrat City Councilman Geoff Paddock has expressed his desire to move on from the matter.

Mayor Henry offered brief remarks before the release of the video, noting he was disappointed with his behavior.

He has not offered any comments since its release.

He has also not taken any questions from journalists since his arrest in October.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.