Coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The holiday weekend is shaping up to be the coldest Christmas holidays here in Fort Wayne since 1985.
Fort Wayne has a history of both fairly mild and bitter cold temperature trends on Christmas Day. In recent years, temperatures in Fort Wayne reached an unseasonably mild 59° in both 2021 and 2019.
This Christmas will be one of the coldest holiday weekends in nearly 40 years, with highs in the single digits across large portions of the Midwest.
See more data below on temperature trends in past years. Climate data below provided by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana
|Christmas Year
|Max Temperature
|Min Temperature
|2021
|59
|35
|2020
|20
|15
|2019
|59
|26
|2018
|45
|25
|2017
|20
|8
|2016
|36
|34
|2015
|49
|37
|2014
|38
|33
|2013
|27
|16
|2012
|35
|28
|2011
|46
|31
|2010
|29
|23
|2009
|45
|31
|2008
|25
|10
|2007
|37
|24
|2006
|39
|31
|2005
|35
|33
|2004
|17
|-15
|2003
|31
|21
|2002
|31
|25
|2001
|24
|14
|2000
|11
|-8
|1999
|27
|5
|1998
|30
|11
|1997
|42
|31
|1996
|17
|11
|1995
|29
|16
|1994
|46
|24
|1993
|24
|9
|1992
|36
|16
|1991
|40
|22
|1990
|24
|9
|1989
|31
|12
|1988
|36
|20
|1987
|51
|35
|1986
|36
|28
|1985
|4
|-5
