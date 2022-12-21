Coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The holiday weekend is shaping up to be the coldest Christmas holidays here in Fort Wayne since 1985.

Fort Wayne has a history of both fairly mild and bitter cold temperature trends on Christmas Day. In recent years, temperatures in Fort Wayne reached an unseasonably mild 59° in both 2021 and 2019.

This Christmas will be one of the coldest holiday weekends in nearly 40 years, with highs in the single digits across large portions of the Midwest.

See more data below on temperature trends in past years. Climate data below provided by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana

Christmas Year Max Temperature Min Temperature 2021 59 35 2020 20 15 2019 59 26 2018 45 25 2017 20 8 2016 36 34 2015 49 37 2014 38 33 2013 27 16 2012 35 28 2011 46 31 2010 29 23 2009 45 31 2008 25 10 2007 37 24 2006 39 31 2005 35 33 2004 17 -15 2003 31 21 2002 31 25 2001 24 14 2000 11 -8 1999 27 5 1998 30 11 1997 42 31 1996 17 11 1995 29 16 1994 46 24 1993 24 9 1992 36 16 1991 40 22 1990 24 9 1989 31 12 1988 36 20 1987 51 35 1986 36 28 1985 4 -5

