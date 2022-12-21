Coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years

Single digit high temperatures are expected for Christmas Day.
By Liz Braden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The holiday weekend is shaping up to be the coldest Christmas holidays here in Fort Wayne since 1985.

Fort Wayne has a history of both fairly mild and bitter cold temperature trends on Christmas Day. In recent years, temperatures in Fort Wayne reached an unseasonably mild 59° in both 2021 and 2019.

This Christmas will be one of the coldest holiday weekends in nearly 40 years, with highs in the single digits across large portions of the Midwest.

See more data below on temperature trends in past years. Climate data below provided by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana

Christmas YearMax TemperatureMin Temperature
20215935
20202015
20195926
20184525
2017208
20163634
20154937
20143833
20132716
20123528
20114631
20102923
20094531
20082510
20073724
20063931
20053533
200417-15
20033121
20023125
20012414
200011-8
1999275
19983011
19974231
19961711
19952916
19944624
1993249
19923616
19914022
1990249
19893112
19883620
19875135
19863628
19854-5

