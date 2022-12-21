City of Fort Wayne prepares for incoming winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says it is preparing for a winter storm expected to hit the area Thursday or Friday.

Street Department officials say this storm could bring a possibility for some rain, sleet and snow, and leaf collection trucks are currently being converted into plow and salt trucks.

The city is reminding residents to urge neighborhood associations to place salt barrels near crosswalks and any intersections with inclines or curves. They also say they currently do not have the resources to salt any residential streets.

City officials also add they will not be pre-treating the roads prior to snowfall.

City officials also urge residents to take extra precautions over the next few days, as high winds are also predicted, and temperatures will drop and wind chills could be well below zero.

The city says that critical service areas, such as 911 services and sewer maintenance, will still operate.

Officials say the Rescue Mission is serving as a daytime warming center from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. They also say to visit the city’s official website for more information.

