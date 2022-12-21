City of Fort Wayne prepares for incoming winter storm

(16 News Now)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says it is preparing for a winter storm expected to hit the area Thursday or Friday.

Street Department officials say this storm could bring a possibility for some rain, sleet and snow, and leaf collection trucks are currently being converted into plow and salt trucks.

The city is reminding residents to urge neighborhood associations to place salt barrels near crosswalks and any intersections with inclines or curves. They also say they currently do not have the resources to salt any residential streets.

City officials also add they will not be pre-treating the roads prior to snowfall.

BACKGROUND: I&M urges customers to prep for incoming winter storm

City officials also urge residents to take extra precautions over the next few days, as high winds are also predicted, and temperatures will drop and wind chills could be well below zero.

The city says that critical service areas, such as 911 services and sewer maintenance, will still operate.

Officials say the Rescue Mission is serving as a daytime warming center from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. They also say to visit the city’s official website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through...
Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening
Storm timing
FIRST ALERT-Storm travel impacts & timing
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Source: MGN)
Tips to winterizing your home and car ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Single digit high temperatures are expected for Christmas Day.
Coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years
Storm timing
FIRST ALERT-Storm travel impacts & timing
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through...
Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening
Future Temps and Wind Chill 12/19/2022
Calm, chilly weather to kickoff the week