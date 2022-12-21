Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available for children six months & up

(LM Otero | AP)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Super Shot clinic officials have announced that Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COID-19 vaccine boosters have been approved and are now available for children as young as six months.

Super Shot is urging parents to protect themselves and their children. Officials say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recently expanded the bivalent booster vaccines to include children as young as six months to get the booster shot, and the Indiana Department of Health is now recommending young children get boosted.

Super Shot officials say this booster decreases the chances of catching, being hospitalized, or dying from the COVID-19 virus.

Officials say to schedule an appointment, visit Super Shot’s website.

