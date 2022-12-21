Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available for children six months & up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Super Shot clinic officials have announced that Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COID-19 vaccine boosters have been approved and are now available for children as young as six months.

Super Shot is urging parents to protect themselves and their children. Officials say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recently expanded the bivalent booster vaccines to include children as young as six months to get the booster shot, and the Indiana Department of Health is now recommending young children get boosted.

“We can now provide additional protection for children as young as six months of age from COVID-19. This is especially important as we deal with a triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. There is no vaccine for RSV, but there is for COVID-19 and the flu. The best way to protect your children and yourself, is to get vaccinated.”

Super Shot officials say this booster decreases the chances of catching, being hospitalized, or dying from the COVID-19 virus.

Officials say to schedule an appointment, visit Super Shot’s website.

