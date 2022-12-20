Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through early Saturday.

Measurable snowfall, frigid temperatures, and gusty winds with blowing and drifting snow remain possible during this period.

The NWS shared the following about the Winter Storm Watch:

WHAT - Blizzard conditions possible. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting.

WHERE - Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

WHEN - From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS - Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20 to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills will be Friday into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-northwest wind favored snow belts.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued Friday, due to the potential of accumulating snow, as well as Saturday and Sunday due to high winds and extreme cold. Stay with 21Alive through this week for the latest.

