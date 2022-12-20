Winter Storm Warning issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening

By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through early Saturday.

Measurable snowfall, frigid temperatures, and gusty winds with blowing and drifting snow remain possible during this period.

The NWS shared the following about the Winter Storm Warning:

  • WHAT - Moderate to heavy snow expected. The 21Alive weather team is expecting 3-6″ of snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
  • WHERE - Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.
  • WHEN - From 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.
  • IMPACTS - Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills between 20 below to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20 to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills will be Friday into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-northwest wind favored snow belts.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued Friday, due to the potential of accumulating snow, as well as Saturday and Sunday due to high winds and extreme cold. Stay with 21Alive through this week for the latest.

