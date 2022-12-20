Tips to winterizing your home and car ahead of winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As winter approaches, local experts are preparing you so you can hit the roads safe and have a secure home this winter.

Krote Inc. specializes in heating & air, electrical & generators, and plumbing & sewer services. Logan Lapp with the company tells me the calls they get the most during these months are about furnaces. One of the initial steps when checking your furnace is to see if your filter needs to be changed. He says some need to be changed every two to three months. The next step, checking for a switch.

“The kind of thing we make sure that customers know is that there is usually an on or off switch mounted on the side of the furnace. I don’t want to say that it’s not a method of resolving any issues, but sometime there is an underlining issue with the furnace that is allowing it not to come on, if you reset your power, sometimes you will at least get heat for the time being. Aside from that, issues that can occur with the furnace, usually are internal and will need to be looked at by a professional.”

Lapp also says space heaters should only be used to help with the heat and not be the main source of heat in your home.

Something else that needs to be winterized is your car. Winterizing techniques are meant to protect your car’s system from low temperatures like we are expected to see in the coming days.

Over a Jiffy Lube, mechanic are pretty busy. Randall Cleveland is the Indiana District Manager. He tells us that the cold weather makes people more aware of their vehicles condition and how they need to prepare for the change in seasons. Cleveland says a key piece of advice is to listen to your manufacturer to figure out what’s best for your vehicle.

“Well what they should be aware of is making sure their tires are inflated properly. Don’t under inflate, don’t over inflate. Listen to the manufacturer. The specs are normally found on the inside of your door. You also want to listen to the maker manufacturer of the car when it’s time to do the fluid changes. And if you do that, you’ll make it through the winter safe.”

Some of those fluids include power steering, transmission, coolant and more that need to be maintained. Something else to note is that your gas tank should be at least half full to prevent from freezing.

