PFW wins fourth straight, 85-68, over Texas A&M-Commerce

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne basketball (8-4) captured a fourth straight victory, 85-68, over Texas A&M-Commerce at the Memorial Coliseum on Monday night.

The win marked the eighth game the Mastodons held their opponent to less than 70 points this season.

The Mastodons will stick at home and aim for a fifth straight win against Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.

