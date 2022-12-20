Marion man arrested on several child pornography charges

28-year-old Austin Brankle
28-year-old Austin Brankle(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 20, 2022
MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a 28-year-old Marion man on several child pornography charges following a tip.

ISP says detectives began a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Austin Brankle may have multiple inappropriate images of children.

Officers say during the investigation, they found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for his home in the 3300 block of North Marksara Drive. During that search, ISP says detectives found numerous images of child pornography on devices in his home. Police say Brankle was arrested Tuesday morning on 10 possession of child pornography charges.

The department asks anyone with information about exploited children to report it by calling the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOSS. (843-5677).

