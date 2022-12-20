Local nonprofit to give away coats, meals at Friday fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nonprofit organization has announced they will be hosting a holiday giveaway fundraiser in time for the holidays.

The Human Agricultural Co-Operative says they will be holding the fundraiser to give away over 200 coats and up to 300 meals.

Organizers also say they are looking to receive over $10,000 worth of children’s toys, arts and crafts, and household goods to give to the community. They also say their fundraising goal is $7,000.

The organization was created in 2017 to train and aid young farmers to solve food injustices nationwide.

Event organizers say the fundraiser will be held Friday, Dec. 23, from 4-6 p.m. at 614 Oxford St.

