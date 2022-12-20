I&M urges customers to prep for incoming winter storm

(Sue Aerts)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power warns all customers to be prepared for the impending winter storm over the next few days.

I&M says there is a possibility for widespread power outages in I&M serving areas due to potentially high winds and heavy snow starting late Thursday evening through Saturday. Officials warn that travel may be difficult for drivers, and I&M crews to restore power.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening

I&M says they want to remind everyone of what they can do to stay safe during and after a snowstorm. These tips include:

  • Stay away from any downed power wires and report them to I&M. You can report downed lines on our app or website, or call 911.
  • When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.
  • During the frigid cold temperatures, be extremely cautious of going outside. Protect yourself against frostbite.
  • If you do venture outside, be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.
  • Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, hours or even days after a storm. Please look up.
  • Follow local news regarding any travel restrictions. Some roads may be impassable. If you must drive, traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

I&M officials also says customers should always check the status of their area in case of a power outage. For more information, visit the Indiana Michigan Power website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued Friday through Sunday
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Parkview Health
Parkview reinstates visitor restrictions, masking due to uptick in RSV
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most counties in 21Country from Thursday night through...
Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening
Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion
FWA announces plans for east terminal expansion

Latest News

A local nonprofit organization has announced they will be hosting a holiday giveaway fundraiser...
Local nonprofit to give away coats, meals at Friday fundraiser
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
28-year-old Austin Brankle
Marion man arrested on several child pornography charges
Christmas is just five days away, and what better time to stock on ingredients to make a...
Goodies With Grace - Christmas Sugar Cookies