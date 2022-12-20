I&M urges customers to prep for incoming winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power warns all customers to be prepared for the impending winter storm over the next few days.

I&M says there is a possibility for widespread power outages in I&M serving areas due to potentially high winds and heavy snow starting late Thursday evening through Saturday. Officials warn that travel may be difficult for drivers, and I&M crews to restore power.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch issued for most of 21Country starting Thursday evening

I&M says they want to remind everyone of what they can do to stay safe during and after a snowstorm. These tips include:

Stay away from any downed power wires and report them to I&M. You can report downed lines on our app or website, or call 911.

When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.

During the frigid cold temperatures, be extremely cautious of going outside. Protect yourself against frostbite.

If you do venture outside, be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.

Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, hours or even days after a storm. Please look up.

Follow local news regarding any travel restrictions. Some roads may be impassable. If you must drive, traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

I&M officials also says customers should always check the status of their area in case of a power outage. For more information, visit the Indiana Michigan Power website.

