Tips for those traveling during winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traveling for the holiday season to spend time with friends and family may be the norm for some. But, with the potential for a winter storm upcoming, folks are beginning to anticipate changes to their plans.

“Should the weather be as bad as we’re predicting, we really recommend that those who are traveling and driving for the holiday to possibly reconsider,” Molly Hart, Spokesperson for AAA, said.

Hart says folks should think about staying home for the holidays.

However, she says she understands some people will chose to brave the tough road conditions, so she hopes some will prepare themselves and their cars for their trips.

“Having an emergency kit in this type of weather is the most important thing that you can have, as well as keeping your seatbelt on,” Hart said.

Some of the items Hart says to have in your emergency kit includes:

Phone

Phone Chargers

Hats

Mittens

Ice Scraper

Salt and/or Kitty Litter

Jumper Cables

Extra snacks and water

First-aid kit

She says tow truck operators are very busy when the weather is bad, and it may take them a few hours to get to you. She says it’s important to have an emergency it in case you get stuck on the side of the road waiting for help.

“Our tow truck operators may be very busy because of this weather, and they will have to prioritize,” Hart said. “Having these emergency kits are going to allow you to stay safe while you are waiting for roadside assistance.”

For those planning on flying to visit family this holiday, you may not be thinking about preparing your car, but Hart says you may want to think again.

“For those who are flying, and if we have this snowstorm, you want to make sure you get to the airport at least 3 hours in advance,” Hart said. “We normally say 2 or 3, but the roads are going to be busy and it’s going to be slow.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.