How to help first responders, so they can better help you during winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - What can you do to make it easier if you need help from first responders?

Police and fire crews are preparing for this system to sweep through Northeast Indiana. They say the cold coupled with snow could make their jobs even more difficult.

“We’re a couple days ahead of this storm, this should give people plenty of time to plan for their holiday travel,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker said.

Sgt. Walker says his team will be ready if you call for help during this winter system. Walker says his crews will likely be busy responding to slide-offs and crashes. He says if you have to go out give yourself extra time and with first alert weather days in place Friday through Christmas, staying home might be a smart thing to do.

Sgt. Brian walker, indiana state police: “This is the one holiday were I think most people are going to go out there and try to make it to their destination,” Walker said. “I’ve got family down in Indianapolis and I don’t think they’re going to make it up. That’s just too long of a trip to risk in that type of weather.”

Walker and his team won’t be the only first responders facing a busy holiday weekend. Firefighters are preparing for the winter blast too. FWFD Deputy Chief Adam O’Conner says putting out fires can be a challenge this time of year.

“If snow does pile up, It would be very helpful if you could clear the snow from around the hydrant so that we can actually see the hydrant that makes is a lot easier to get hooked up to it and keep the water supply going,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor also asks that you clear your sidewalks and drive ways incase they’re called to your home. He also warns about the risk of fires caused by space heaters, which he says they see more of this time of year.

“Last month, someone tried to light essentially a camp fire in their apartment home,” O’Connor said. “Don’t do that. Take advantage of one of the shelters we’ll have set up to keep yourself warm.”

