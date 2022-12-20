Goodies With Grace - Christmas Sugar Cookies

Christmas is just five days away, and what better time to stock on ingredients to make a Christmas classic: sugar cookies!
By Kayla Stewart
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Grace Kelley May with GK Baked Goods showed our Kayla Stewart how to make Christmas sugar cookies. If you want to make it yourself, Grace shared the recipe with us.

  • Cut Out Sugar Cookie
  • 3/4c butter, softened
  • 1c sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract or almond extract
  • 2 1/2c all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt

In a mixing bowl combine softened butter, sugar and vanilla.  Mix until the butter is light and fluffy.  Add in eggs and mix until fully incorporated.  Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and add remaining ingredients.  Mix until everything is combined and a cookie dough forms.  Place in cooler for 1 hour to chill.  Roll out to 3/8-1/2″ thickness on a floured surface.  Using a cookie cutter or ring cutter, cut out desired shapes and designs.  Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 350 for 6-8 minutes or until golden brown.  Let cool completely.

Sugar Cookie Icing:

  • 2 1/2c powdered sugar
  • 1 1/2 TBSP corn syrup
  • 1/4c milk

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth and glossy.  If you would like to loosen the icing you can add additional milk, if you would like a thicker icing, add additional powdered sugar.

Decorate your cookies with your favorite design or cover in sprinkles and enjoy!

