Fort Wayne City, Allen County offices to be closed for Christmas, New Year’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Office officials say they will be closed in recognition of the upcoming holidays.

Both city and county offices say they will close on Friday, Dec. 23 for the Christmas holiday, and Monday, Dec. 26. Offices will reopen with normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Officials say both offices will close again Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

City and county officials say garbage and recycling collection will not run on the city and county closure days, and collection will be pushed back a day the week of Christmas. Officials say the garbage and recycling will be collected on Jan. 2.

For more information on the closures for the city and county offices, visit either the Allen County government site, or the City of Fort Wayne’s website.

