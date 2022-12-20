Census report shows increase in poverty in northeast Indiana

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) show an increase in the number of people experiencing poverty in northeast Indiana.

Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute (CRI) broke down the data, showing that while the number of those in poverty in Indiana was declining from 2018 to 2019, it increased from 2020 and 2021 for most areas studied.

In Allen County specifically, the data shows an additional 7,000 people are experiencing poverty from 2020 to 2021.

CRI pulled the following data from the SAIPE website to create the a time series for 2018 to 2021.(CRI)

CRI says in short, poverty is measured against family income (cash sources including social security, child support and wages, but not non-cash assistance programs like SNAP benefits, and it excludes tax credits). They say these factors are used in part for the Title 1 school funding allocations.

“The federal poverty measure is an incredibly low income threshold, especially for households with more than one person (about $28,000 for a family of four) so this reflects but a small share of those who can be counted low-income,” CRI’s Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says.

She says a good comparison measure is the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, broken down by the four Allen County school districts:

  • FWCS: 65.9%
  • EACS: 47.9%
  • NACS: 20%
  • SACS: 18.3%

Blakeman says the data shows poverty is not evenly distributed across northeast Indiana, or in Allen County when measured by school-age children, as shown above. She notes that 10 of the 11 northeast Indiana counties had childhood poverty rates above 10%, and three that were above the national number.

She says affordable childcare and an increase in Indiana’s minimum wage, which has been $7.25/hour since 2009, would help offset these numbers.

Read more about the SAIPE data here.

