Cedar Canyon hosts live “Elf on a Shelf” for students

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The students of Cedar Canyon Elementary School got a special holiday treat to conclude their fall semester.

Cedar Canyon Principal Courtney Bailey and members of faculty held a live Elf on a Shelf event at 7:15 a.m. near the entrance of the building as students entered.

Bailey and faculty held the event to lift the Christmas spirits of the students as they wrap up their their fall semesters.

Officials say winter vacation begins Dec. 21 and will run through Jan. 4. Classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

