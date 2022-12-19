REPORT: Gas prices continue to fall in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The weekly report from analyst GasBuddy shows the average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne has fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average price of gas in Fort Wayne and nationwide now stands at $3.09/g. Although prices in Fort Wayne are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, the average price is still up 15 cents from last year, when the average was $2.94/g.

The GasBuddy report, sent on Monday, shows the cheapest gas price in Fort Wayne is at $2.88/g on Sunday, with the most expensive at $3.49/g.

Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day. While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.