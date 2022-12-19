REPORT: Gas prices continue to fall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The weekly report from analyst GasBuddy shows the average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne has fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week.
The average price of gas in Fort Wayne and nationwide now stands at $3.09/g. Although prices in Fort Wayne are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, the average price is still up 15 cents from last year, when the average was $2.94/g.
The GasBuddy report, sent on Monday, shows the cheapest gas price in Fort Wayne is at $2.88/g on Sunday, with the most expensive at $3.49/g.
Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
