REPORT: Gas prices continue to fall in Fort Wayne

Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week.(WBRC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The weekly report from analyst GasBuddy shows the average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne has fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average price of gas in Fort Wayne and nationwide now stands at $3.09/g. Although prices in Fort Wayne are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, the average price is still up 15 cents from last year, when the average was $2.94/g.

The GasBuddy report, sent on Monday, shows the cheapest gas price in Fort Wayne is at $2.88/g on Sunday, with the most expensive at $3.49/g.

Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
I & M offering payment assistance program.
Indiana Michigan Power restores power to most customers after Sunday afternoon outage
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
WPTA-TV, a Gray Television station, announces the ABC21 and Fort Wayne's NBC news teams will...
21Alive announces news expansion
Future Temps and Wind Chill 12/19/2022
Calm, chilly weather to kickoff the week

Latest News

FWACC participates in Empty the Shelters adoption event
Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich
Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich
Angola officer injured after crash causes explosion
Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion
FWA announces plans for east terminal expansion