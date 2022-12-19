Parkview reinstates visitor restrictions, masking due to uptick in RSV

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the area’s largest healthcare system say they are starting visitor restrictions and masking requirements again because of an increase in virus activity.

Parkview Health says starting Monday, Dec. 19, the following visitor restrictions will be in place:

No visitors younger than 12, and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should visit patients. Symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, chills, body aches, sore throat and cough.

Visitors are limited to no more than two at a time per patient.

Masking is strongly encouraged as safety remains our priority.

They say masks will be required in direct patient care areas within hospitals, hospital outpatient departments and Parkview Physicians Group clinics.

Officials say the move is due to a “widespread increase” in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), noting that they will monitor the virus activity and will update policies as needed. Visit Parkview’s website for more information on RSV and how to help prevent your child from getting the virus here.

“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said. “Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease among some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Dr. Gutwein says while there is no RSV vaccine, flu and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. He says all residents age 6 months and older should be vaccinated against influenza, unless there are known allergies to the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines also are available to anyone 6 months or older. Read more about vaccines and how to schedule them here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.