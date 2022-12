FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets never trailed in their fifth straight victory, 5-4, over the Indy Fuel at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

Fort Wayne’s Mark Rassell scored a game-leading two goals.

The Komets will stick on home ice to welcome the Kalamazoo Wings next Friday at 8 p.m.

