Indiana Broadband Office announces challenge deadline for 2023 FCC map

(Pixabay)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANA. (WPTA) - The Indiana Broadband Office announced plans for a 2023 map showing updated broadband connections for the state.

This updated map, according to officials, will determine how much federal and state grant funding Indiana could receive for broadband connection.

The office says that the public can dispute coverage areas listed on the map through a location challenge, which will ask challengers to provide documents and information to prove a certain location had been wrongly identified.

Officials say the other option to the public is to dispute whether or not broadband providers actually service a specific location.

The office also reminds the public that Jan. 13 is the deadline to submit any challenges. The updated version of the map will be announced around June 30.

For more information on this map, visit the Indiana Broadband Office’s website.

