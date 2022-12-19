FWCS receives grant for new childcare, early learning center

FWCS logo
FWCS logo(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced Monday afternoon that they received a $1 million grant to be used for a new childcare and early learning center in the district.

The grant was given by the Indiana University Health Foundation to the FWCS Foundation. Officials say the fully-subsidized facility will support parents who are students and serve as a training facility for students interested in childcare or early childhood education careers.

The childcare center will provide care and educational services for up to 118 children up to the age of 5. Officials say Head Start and Early Head Start, a program of Brightpoint, will operate the early learning program.

“One of the greatest barriers to teen parents completing school is the ability to find and afford high quality childcare,” FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said. “We know that if we can provide this resource, young parents are more likely to stay in school and become employable after graduation. By having their children in this program, they will receive a strong educational foundation prior to starting kindergarten.”

City council members respond to body cam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
