FWACC participates in Empty the Shelters adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) announces over 100 animals were adopted during its participation in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event.

FWACC officials say they participated in the event Dec. 1-9 and waived adoption fees for all cats and other small animals, while dogs over six months had a $25 fee. The adoption event also included all local PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus stores and The Black Forrest Cat Café.

Event organizers say about 103 pets were adopted in six days during the event, 87 cats and 11 dogs, adding to the total of about 12,700 pets that were adopted so far this holiday season. They say a little under 57,000 pets were adopted in total this year during the Empty the Shelters events.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have helped thousands of pets find homes during a time when our nation’s shelters are struggling with higher rates of owner surrenders and longer stays for pets. It has been a challenging year of saving lives, and we are grateful for the adopters who brought hope to shelter pets this holiday season.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event was created in 2016 to combat pet homelessness in the United States. It is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, and has helped about 140,000 total pets in the U.S. and Canada find homes.

For more information on the foundation and the Empty the Shelters event, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website or FWACC’s website for more information on how to adopt a pet.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.