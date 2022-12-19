FWA announces plans for east terminal expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) announced the next phase of updates with Project Gateway on Monday.

FWA officials say the $60 million East Terminal Expansion project will be handled by Clayco, an architecture and construction firm. They say the project will kick off in May, and will include renovation of the roughly 10,500-square-foot concourse area and an expansion of the 5,000-square-foot space for airport operations.

The project will also include relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level, TSA security checkpoint area expansion, and the relocation of the airport restaurant and a new frequent flyer lounge. Officials say they will also revamp public areas, add more restrooms, and extend the airport’s new cane trail.

The existing baggage claim area and rental car areas will also be updated, officials say. They say the project should wrap up by June of 2025.

FWA’s announcement comes just after the completion of the West Terminal Expansion project, that focused on upgrades to the terminal drive and ticket counter areas.

“Over the last several years we have been working hard to bring a modern, accessible airport to our community. FWA serves as the first impression for many visitors to our area, and it is our goal to present the best front-door possible while we support our community and the Northeast Indiana region’s continued growth. By completing the East Terminal Expansion project, we will do just that.”

The airport says structural work will include “selective demolition” to expand the building over the first floor, add space to the second floor, and add elevated roofs to the main terminal.

Back in July, FWA announces that they were awarded a $13.8 million grant through the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Airport Terminals Program to help fund this project.

