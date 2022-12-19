FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued Friday through Sunday

By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A major winter storm will develop later this week and bring a variety of winter weather impacts to our area.

At this time, Thursday looks to feature primarily cold rain and wind, but rain is expected to transition to snow overnight into Friday morning. While it is too early to predict exact snow amounts at this time, several inches of snow are possible starting early Friday. How much snow we end up with will be determined on the track of the low-pressure system.

Behind the storm, bitter cold air will be pulled into our region with sharply falling temperatures Friday evening and lasting right through the holiday weekend. Wind and wind chill will also be a concern for the weekend, with strong gusts, some blowing and drifting snow, and wind chill values likely well below zero. We still expect some changes to timing and strength of this system. With a busy travel week, we will keep you updated with FIRST ALERT weather.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkview Health
Parkview reinstates visitor restrictions, masking due to uptick in RSV
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
I & M offering payment assistance program.
Indiana Michigan Power restores power to most customers after Sunday afternoon outage
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Matt Leach's 5:30 forecast (12/19)
Chief Meteorologist Matt Leach's 5:30 forecast (12/19)
21Alive Morning News AM WX 12-19
21Alive Morning News AM WX 12-19
21 WX 12-19
Chilly Monday ahead of late-week winter weather
Future Temps and Wind Chill 12/19/2022
Calm, chilly weather to kickoff the week