FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued Friday through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A major winter storm will develop later this week and bring a variety of winter weather impacts to our area.

At this time, Thursday looks to feature primarily cold rain and wind, but rain is expected to transition to snow overnight into Friday morning. While it is too early to predict exact snow amounts at this time, several inches of snow are possible starting early Friday. How much snow we end up with will be determined on the track of the low-pressure system.

Behind the storm, bitter cold air will be pulled into our region with sharply falling temperatures Friday evening and lasting right through the holiday weekend. Wind and wind chill will also be a concern for the weekend, with strong gusts, some blowing and drifting snow, and wind chill values likely well below zero. We still expect some changes to timing and strength of this system. With a busy travel week, we will keep you updated with FIRST ALERT weather.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.