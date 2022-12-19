Festival of Gingerbread announces most successful year ever

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne History Center say the 2022 Festival of Gingerbread event triumphed as their most successful event to date.

The Festival of Gingerbread held its 37th year and officials say the event raked in almost $105,000 in total revenue, several thousand dollars more than 2019′s event. The event also raised a record of $48,539 in total admission revenue, also passing 2019′s record of $43,059.

They also say that this year’s event saw the most visitors, with almost 14,000 guests, surpassing 2011′s record of 12,360 visitors.

The History Center says anyone who missed the event can view the virtual tour through their website.

