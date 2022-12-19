City council members respond to body cam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City council members are responding to video of Mayor Tom Henry’s drunk driving arrest as questions mount about if he leaned on his authority that night.

Our team went through the footage of his arrest and booking in the jail and counted each time the mayor reminded officers who he was --including every time he mentioned that he is the mayor or asked to get another city or county leader involved.

“City council has a very full end of the year schedule tomorrow and instead of actually doing work for the public, I spent the day reviewing hours and hours of body cam footage,” Republican Councilman Russ Jehl said.

Jehl says he chose to stay silent about Mayor Henry’s drunk driving arrest until now.

“Clearly the officers on scene felt intimidated by the mayor and that’s not okay,” Jehl said. “I think in light of that council not be complicit in the matter.”

Since Friday’s release of body cam and dash cam video of the mayor’s arrest, 21Alive News has been looking through it. It shows Mayor Henry angry at times. We counted at least 18 times where he alluded to his position with the city.

Jehl says he believes city council should handle this in a way that takes away political motivations.

“I advocate that council hire an independent council that looks at the body camera footage, possibly interview the officers and make a recommendation to council so then it’s depoliticized,” Jehl said.

Jehl says the focus should be on the way mayor henry interacted with the officers. As the public continues to sift through hours of video, Jehl is hopeful the city can ultimately move forward.

“Before the video was released it was simply just a tabloid story, but if there’s potential intimidation of the officer, then that’s something I feel compelled to potentially address,” Jehl said.

Republican Councilman Jason Arp -- who was vocal about the need to release the video -- said he was planning to meet with council’s attorney and he said it was too early for him to comment.

Councilman Geoff Paddock sent 21Alive News a statement:

“I did not see anything on the footage that would cause me to be further concerned. I believe mayor henry is making proper restitution. I know he is ashamed of his conduct. He has asked for forgiveness and has been properly adjudicated. I am hoping to put this to rest, now that the footage has been released.”

Republican Councilman Tom Didier says he also was upset looking at the video because of how some officers were worried about losing their jobs. He said no one should have to feel that way.

Democrat Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said she was unavailable for an interview.

We’re waiting to hear back from the rest of city council.

