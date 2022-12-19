Aspen Meadow students hold holiday food drive, fundraiser

Aspen Meadow students hold a food drive and fundraiser.
Aspen Meadow students hold a food drive and fundraiser.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Aspen Meadow Elementary School are giving back to the community for the holiday season.

School officials say the school held a food drive and fundraiser on Dec. 19 for people in need this winter season. The school’s student council, according to officials, collected about 1,300 non-perishable food items over two weeks, as well as over $300 in winter coats.

The school says that a representative from Lighthouse Church and Martha’s Closet accepted a check and donations from the school Monday morning.

This is the first community donation held by the school’s student council since the school opened last year.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued Friday through Sunday
Parkview Health
Parkview reinstates visitor restrictions, masking due to uptick in RSV
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
I & M offering payment assistance program.
Indiana Michigan Power restores power to most customers after Sunday afternoon outage
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

The 2022 Festival of Gingerbread saw its highest amount of revenue and visitors ever.
Festival of Gingerbread announces most successful year ever
FWACC participates in Empty the Shelters adoption event
Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion
FWA announces plans for east terminal expansion
Allen County Commissioners Meeting
Allen County Commissioners vote to create 4 fire districts to address staffing issues