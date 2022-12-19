Aspen Meadow students hold holiday food drive, fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Aspen Meadow Elementary School are giving back to the community for the holiday season.

School officials say the school held a food drive and fundraiser on Dec. 19 for people in need this winter season. The school’s student council, according to officials, collected about 1,300 non-perishable food items over two weeks, as well as over $300 in winter coats.

The school says that a representative from Lighthouse Church and Martha’s Closet accepted a check and donations from the school Monday morning.

“We’re glad to begin our student council at our new school by putting the focus on others. This donation is an extension of showing kindness beyond the walls of our school. Sometimes it’s the small things that add up to the big moments in people’s lives that makes the difference.”

This is the first community donation held by the school’s student council since the school opened last year.

