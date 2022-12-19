Angola officer injured after crash causes explosion

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola City Police Department says a crash that lead to an explosion left a police officer injured and a mobile home destroyed Sunday.

Police say 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez made a sharp turn and crashed into a mobile home on the city’s north-central side around 4:30 p.m. Gonzalez also struck the gas meter to the home, causing a gas leak.

The department says Nipsco was called to secure the gas line to the home shortly before the explosion around 4:35 p.m. Police say the explosion injured a responding officer, who was struck by flying debris.

According to officials, the officer was taken to the hospital and was later released. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The trailer and the vehicle involved in the crash were both destroyed.

