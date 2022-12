FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets captured their fourth straight win, behind two-goal efforts from both Shawn Boudrias and Adam Brubacher in a, 7-4, final over the Wheeling Nailers at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Komets host the Indy Fuel in hopes of a fifth straight win on Sunday night at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.