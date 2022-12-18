Indiana Michigan Power restores power to most customers after Sunday afternoon outage

I & M offering payment assistance program.
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Around 6,000 customers were without power in the Fort Wayne area Sunday afternoon, according to an outage map from Indiana Michigan Power.

An official with I&M told 21Alive News customers began losing power around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and that crews are working to restore power.

Just after 6:00, l&M leaders say around half of those without power are back online with the rest expected to be restored within the hour.

In another update about 15 minutes later, a company spokesperson said a vast majority of customers now have power, with the exception of a few hundred who should be online soon.

Officials say a substation serving downtown Fort Wayne lost power, but no additional details about what caused the outage were immediately available.

