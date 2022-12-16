What to know if your kid has strep throat:

By Alex Null
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The World Health Organization says multiple countries have seen an increase in cases of strep-A and scarlet fever, or scarlatina, this year.

Some states in the U.S. are seeing an increase in child hospitalizations due to the rise of strep-A infections. Health officials say kids may be more prone to the impacts of strep-A and scarlatina.

DeKalb County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Souder, says kids under 10 are more likely to be affected by the virus and says parents should be cautious of symptoms.

Dr. Souder says symptoms of strep-A include high fever, red throat and a strawberry red tongue. He also says if your child develops a rash on their torso as a result of strep-A, it may be scarlatina.

“The danger of it is the multiple side effects that can occur or complications from it that cause autoimmune reactions in our body,” Dr. Souder said. “That can cause a skin rash with Scarlatina, that can cause a rhematic fever where the heart valves are being damaged a little bit. That can show up years later in life or can be a fairly acute severe illness.”

When treating the virus, Dr. Souder says to talk to your physician about what antibiotics are best for your child.

He says it’s important to be mindful of others and to keep kids home from school if they’re sick.

