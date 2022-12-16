WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Henry held a press conference Friday morning, ordering the release of police bodycam footage from his OWI arrest in October.

The footage was released to media on Friday after 21Alive filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana State’s Public Access Counselor when our initial requests for the footage were denied by the City. The counselor found the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose them to the public.

Footage shows the mayor with slurred speech, and was unable to show officers his ID when they requested it, instead handing over his health insurance card. The video also shows him ordering officers to take his wife and mother-in-law home with lights and sirens. At one point, he threatened to get the police chief involved.

The @ABC21WPTA Team is working to download the videos in their entirety and post them to https://t.co/viJsPMJndL The clips include body cam footage from inside the jail. In this clip the mayor asks if officer’s are recording. pic.twitter.com/AYlO5eFOGQ — Tom Powell (@TomPowellNews) December 16, 2022

