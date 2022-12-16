WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

GRAPHIC: The following video contains profanity.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Henry held a press conference Friday morning, ordering the release of police bodycam footage from his OWI arrest in October.

The footage was released to media on Friday after 21Alive filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana State’s Public Access Counselor when our initial requests for the footage were denied by the City. The counselor found the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose them to the public.

You can watch the bodycam footage from one of the responding officers above.

Footage shows the mayor with slurred speech, and was unable to show officers his ID when they requested it, instead handing over his health insurance card. The video also shows him ordering officers to take his wife and mother-in-law home with lights and sirens. At one point, he threatened to get the police chief involved.

BACKGROUND: Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest footage following opinion by public access counselor

