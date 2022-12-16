Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fremont High School Shooting Threat

Fremont High School
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday, Dec. 15, a 15-year-old male was apprehended by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s School Resourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County learned about a threat to shoot up the school from a concerned citizen. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged threat was sent through an online social media app.

The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County activated school safety protocols and the Sheriff’s School Resourse Officer contacted detectives to launch an investigation into the alleged threat.

The suspect was identified as a current Fremont High School student. Sheriff’s deputies and Fremont police arrived on scene and apprehended the 15-year-old without incident, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they determined there were no firearms or active threats inside the school.

The suspect was taken into custody by Sheriff’s detectives and was interviewed with his parents present, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The teenager was referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation for an allegation of delinquency.

This incident is under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

