Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Story on the Allen County Jail

Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Story on the Allen County Jail
By Linda Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months, and with Friday being the latest deadline from the federal judge who demanded changes, we wanted to take a look at the conditions that are at the heart of the controversy.

Evening anchor, Linda Jackson, took a tour of the downtown jail with the jail commander and sat down for a frank talk with him about the problems inside the building.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus

Latest News

What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Fremont High School
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fremont High School Shooting Threat
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus