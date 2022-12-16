Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest footage following opinion by public access counselor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry held a press conference Friday morning, saying he will order the release of reports and body footage of his October OWI arrest after a public access counselor found the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose them to the public.

21Alive’s Digging Deeper team submitted three separate requests for body cam video and the police report in the incident. Each time our requests were denied, citing “investigatory records.” After the first two were denied, we filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana State’s Public Access Counselor. You can read his full opinion, issued on Dec. 6, here.

Then on Dec. 8, Mayor Henry sent a response to the counselor’s findings, saying his office is reviewing the opinion and will provide a formal response on Friday, Dec. 16.

During Friday’s press conference, Mayor Henry read prepared remarks at his office in Citizens Square. He says the City will indeed be releasing the bodycam footage of his arrest.

“That officer did exactly what he needed to that night by holding me accountable for my actions,” Henry said during the press conference.

He said he was embarrassed by the footage and noted that there was profanity in it. He says there were moments in the footage he believes “falls beneath the office of the Mayor of Fort Wayne”. He said he did place orders to officers to take care of his wife to take care of her wellbeing.

He apologized to his family and the community, saying he should be held to a higher level of responsibility as Mayor.

The video was released to media shortly after the press conference. Footage shows the mayor with slurred speech, and was unable to show officers his ID when they requested it, instead handing over his health insurance card. You can watch the full clip here.

Background of OWI arrest

Henry was arrested on Oct. 8 after he crashed into a woman driving along Old Mill Road while driving a city-owned vehicle. 21Alive independently obtained documentation concerning his arrest, which shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash.

Henry said he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser and should not have given a friend a ride home”, the document says. It says his wife and mother-in-law were passengers in his car when he drove left of center and struck the woman driving along Old Mill Road.

The report says the officer who responded to the crash observed Henry swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, had slurred speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also notes that he was argumentative.

Henry’s office issued a statement the morning after his arrest, apologizing for the “poor decision”.

Henry plead guilty on October 10 to operating while intoxicated endangering a person. He was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days, had his license suspended for 65 days, and was ordered to pay a $25 fine and $800 in court costs and fees. A second charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed.

The 70-year-old Democrat is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

