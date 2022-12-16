Fort Wayne Rescue Mission preps over 4,000 dinners for annual Christmas meal

(WJHG)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Rescue Mission says it is preparing for its second largest holiday meal on Christmas Eve.

Last year, the Rescue Mission says they served over 3,000 meals to families and individuals that were facing food insecurity and homelessness. Officials say they are preparing to serve about three times as much food than last year. They also say they anticipate a larger number of people as the weather gets colder.

Officials at The Rescue Mission says they will be doing carry-out only for the Christmas meals, and there is a limit of four meals per person. Food will be served from noon until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Organizers say the food is free and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Mayor Tom Henry
Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest footage following opinion by public access counselor

Latest News

Allen County Commissioners Meeting
Allen County Commissioners vote to create 4 fire districts to address staffing issues
Allen County Sheriff’s Dept. boosts holiday season patrols
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months,...
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Story on the Allen County Jail