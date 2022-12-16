Fort Wayne Rescue Mission preps over 4,000 dinners for annual Christmas meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Rescue Mission says it is preparing for its second largest holiday meal on Christmas Eve.

Last year, the Rescue Mission says they served over 3,000 meals to families and individuals that were facing food insecurity and homelessness. Officials say they are preparing to serve about three times as much food than last year. They also say they anticipate a larger number of people as the weather gets colder.

“We have seen an increased need for our services within our community. Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues but we have seen a significant increase this year. Our community members are feeling the effects of limited access to healthy food, financial inflation and homelessness. We set a record at Thanksgiving preparing over 5,000 meals and we think this Christmas could be another record.”

Officials at The Rescue Mission says they will be doing carry-out only for the Christmas meals, and there is a limit of four meals per person. Food will be served from noon until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Organizers say the food is free and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.