Fort Wayne man sentenced in trail crossing death

Jermaine Freeman
Jermaine Freeman(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne man who was arrested after he hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking along the Pufferbelly Trail near Carroll Road in 2021 has been sentenced.

An Allen County Judge sentenced 24-year-old Jermaine Freeman to spend three years behind bars on Friday. He was also ordered to spend three years on probation.

Probable cause documents say on Sept. 16, 2021, Freeman crossed the double yellow lines by the Pufferbelly trail, at the intersection of Carroll Road, that was marked with flashing yellow lights. Documents say when he went into the opposite lanes, he hit pedestrian Leisa Elser-Patrick. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The documents say that because the car Freeman was driving was traveling illegally in the oncoming lane, Elser-Patrick would have had no reason to expect traffic coming from that direction. The documents say that Elser-Patrick’s injuries were consistent with evidence that Freeman did not use his brakes before hitting her.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Mayor Tom Henry
Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest footage following opinion by public access counselor

Latest News

Final results shared following recount in SACS board election
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
GRAPHIC: The Mayor’s office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months.
Federal judge pleased with county commissioners’ progress on plan to build new jail