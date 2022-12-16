Fort Wayne man sentenced in trail crossing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne man who was arrested after he hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking along the Pufferbelly Trail near Carroll Road in 2021 has been sentenced.

An Allen County Judge sentenced 24-year-old Jermaine Freeman to spend three years behind bars on Friday. He was also ordered to spend three years on probation.

Probable cause documents say on Sept. 16, 2021, Freeman crossed the double yellow lines by the Pufferbelly trail, at the intersection of Carroll Road, that was marked with flashing yellow lights. Documents say when he went into the opposite lanes, he hit pedestrian Leisa Elser-Patrick. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The documents say that because the car Freeman was driving was traveling illegally in the oncoming lane, Elser-Patrick would have had no reason to expect traffic coming from that direction. The documents say that Elser-Patrick’s injuries were consistent with evidence that Freeman did not use his brakes before hitting her.

