Final results shared following recount in SACS board election

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County Judge on Friday says the Recount Commission has completed the recount of the Nov. 8 election results for the Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Board At-Large race.

At-large candidate Doug Copley requested a recount after the initial vote totals showed some candidates were separated by just a few votes. The judge approved the request on Dec. 13, and held the recount Friday morning at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will be given the at-large seats. Before the recount, the initial vote totals were as follows:

SACS to hold a school board election recount
SACS to hold a school board election recount(Staff)

The new data shows Kim Moppert still has a clear lead, at 7,774 votes, but the candidate with the second-most votes is now Stephanie Veit, who has 6,616 votes. With the finalized results, Moppert and Veit will be given the SACS At-Large Board seats.

You can view the final results below:

SACS Board At-Large vote totals following Dec. 13 recount
SACS Board At-Large vote totals following Dec. 13 recount(Staff)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Mayor Tom Henry
Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest footage following opinion by public access counselor

Latest News

Jermaine Freeman
Fort Wayne man sentenced in trail crossing death
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
WATCH: City releases bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
The Mayor’s Office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest on Oct. 8.
GRAPHIC: The Mayor’s office has officially released bodycam video of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months.
Federal judge pleased with county commissioners’ progress on plan to build new jail