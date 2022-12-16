Final results shared following recount in SACS board election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County Judge on Friday says the Recount Commission has completed the recount of the Nov. 8 election results for the Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Board At-Large race.

At-large candidate Doug Copley requested a recount after the initial vote totals showed some candidates were separated by just a few votes. The judge approved the request on Dec. 13, and held the recount Friday morning at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will be given the at-large seats. Before the recount, the initial vote totals were as follows:

SACS to hold a school board election recount (Staff)

The new data shows Kim Moppert still has a clear lead, at 7,774 votes, but the candidate with the second-most votes is now Stephanie Veit, who has 6,616 votes. With the finalized results, Moppert and Veit will be given the SACS At-Large Board seats.

You can view the final results below:

SACS Board At-Large vote totals following Dec. 13 recount (Staff)

